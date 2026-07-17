Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,394 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,023,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

WFC stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $268.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

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