Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 31,883 GE Aerospace $GE

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 158,018 shares of the company's stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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