Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $18.02 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,020,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.14% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 651.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $171.55 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $181.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $37,824,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 511,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,907,848.69. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,435,772. This trade represents a 30.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,172 shares of company stock valued at $62,221,181. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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