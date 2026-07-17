Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $18.40 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,397,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164 , which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan kept an rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to , which still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs could support margins and cash flow over time. Yahoo Finance article on valuation and job cuts

Recent coverage suggests PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to could support margins and cash flow over time. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. TipRanks dividend declaration article

Procter & Gamble announced a , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. Neutral Sentiment: PG recently outperformed the broader market , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on PG outperformance

PG recently , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Yahoo Finance UBS sector outlook article

UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples outlook may be pressured by slower earnings growth, which could limit how much investors are willing to pay for PG despite its defensive profile.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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