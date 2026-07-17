Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $20.59 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 286,275 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $20,592,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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