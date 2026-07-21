Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298,631 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $87,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296,213 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $356.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $319.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.32. The company has a market cap of $907.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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