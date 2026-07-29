Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 924,896 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Axalta Coating Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Axalta reported adjusted EPS of $0.72, above the $0.65 analyst consensus and up from $0.64 a year earlier. Revenue increased 3.1% year over year to $1.35 billion, surpassing the $1.31 billion estimate. Axalta Coating Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Axalta reported adjusted EPS of $0.72, above the $0.65 analyst consensus and up from $0.64 a year earlier. Revenue increased 3.1% year over year to $1.35 billion, surpassing the $1.31 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability trends were encouraging. The earnings call highlighted strong EBITDA growth, while Axalta posted a 22.37% return on equity and a 7.22% net margin. The results suggest productivity and operating improvements are helping offset a mixed demand environment. Axalta Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted strong EBITDA growth, while Axalta posted a 22.37% return on equity and a 7.22% net margin. The results suggest productivity and operating improvements are helping offset a mixed demand environment. Positive Sentiment: The results prompted a favorable market reaction. Shares advanced on the earnings release, with trading volume running above the stock’s recent average as investors responded to the earnings and revenue beats. Axalta Tops Estimates and Shares Jump on Results

Shares advanced on the earnings release, with trading volume running above the stock’s recent average as investors responded to the earnings and revenue beats. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance remains broadly in line with expectations. Axalta maintained a 2026 EPS range of $2.55 to $2.70, compared with consensus of $2.59, leaving potential upside if operating momentum continues. Axalta Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results

Axalta maintained a 2026 EPS range of $2.55 to $2.70, compared with consensus of $2.59, leaving potential upside if operating momentum continues. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was slightly below consensus. Axalta forecast EPS of $0.70 for Q3 2026, versus the $0.72 analyst estimate, which could limit further gains unless the company delivers additional margin improvement. Axalta Q2 2026 Results Presentation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axalta Coating Systems to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 5.3%

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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