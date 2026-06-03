Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,434 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 5.18% of Axcelis Technologies worth $127,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.6%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,682.10. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,170,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,570 shares in the company, valued at $19,369,597.50. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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