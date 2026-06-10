Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,826 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock worth $535,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock worth $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the company's stock worth $140,654,000 after purchasing an additional 144,649 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OLLI opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

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