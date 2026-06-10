Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $44.53 Million Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,116 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of Insmed worth $44,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 65.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 80.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Insmed by 21,194.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $245,857.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,016.14. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock worth $24,438,193. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.50.

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Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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