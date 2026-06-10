Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,994,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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