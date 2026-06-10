Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New $77.49 Million Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,493,000. Aercap accounts for about 0.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.29% of Aercap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at $352,172,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after buying an additional 1,179,241 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 642.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 961,890 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,390,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,850,000 after buying an additional 753,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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