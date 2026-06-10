Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases New Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 224,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.28% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 1,973 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This trade represents a 8.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,160,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,426,836. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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