Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,194 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in IonQ were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -202.45 and a beta of 3.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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