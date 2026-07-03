Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total value of $270,139.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,619.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $24,090,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $597.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.59. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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