Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $441.73 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $339.01 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $410.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at $82,609,106.25. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,060,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,498,500. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,267,315. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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