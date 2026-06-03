AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,354 Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,819 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MHK opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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