AXS Investments LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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