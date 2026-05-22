Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 81,294 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 598.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,872 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,587 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $82,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $499.62 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $441.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $501.79 and its 200 day moving average is $529.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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