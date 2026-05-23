Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 371.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.36 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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