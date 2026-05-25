Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 79,583 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,692 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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