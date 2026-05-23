Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 325.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,029 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 491,127 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,373 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $126,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $691,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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