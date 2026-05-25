Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365,245 shares of the company's stock worth $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 278,466 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 556,733 shares of the company's stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,760,414 shares of the company's stock worth $123,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,191,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.37 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Cox sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $60,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,808,512.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,160. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,559,462 shares of company stock worth $29,814,746. Insiders own 14.14% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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