Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,218.76 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,085.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,031.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation.

JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation. Positive Sentiment: LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Article Title

LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market.

Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook.

Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General filed suit against Eli Lilly over pulled 340B discounts, creating a regulatory/legal overhang that could raise investor concerns about drug pricing and hospital reimbursement disputes. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,255.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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