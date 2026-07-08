Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank.

UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Wells Fargo Recruits $1.7 Billion Advisor Team From RBC Capital Markets

Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Financials Stocks Are Charging Into Q2 Earnings. Why Wall Street Sees More Gains Ahead

Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on July 14, 2026

Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: Some reports said banks are exploring a way to work around debit-card fee limits and may consider buying Fiserv’s debit network; while potentially beneficial for banks, the news is also tied to pressure on payment-network economics and could create regulatory scrutiny. Banks seek work-around on debit card fee limits

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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