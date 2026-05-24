Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,841 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,399 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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