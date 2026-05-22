Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 587.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,168 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 276,150 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $111,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HD opened at $313.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $312.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $327.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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