Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,385 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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