Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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