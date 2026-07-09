Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,359 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,710 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $320.59 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.73. The company has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

More Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader.

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Palo Alto (PANW) Up More than 96% Over The Past 6 Months, Is it The Best Performing Agentic AI Stock?

Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Shares Soar on Palo Alto's 60% Next Gen Security Growth

Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Here's the key risk facing the Palo Alto Networks stock today

One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Negative Sentiment: Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment.

Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that PANW’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far and that extreme exuberance is a risk, which may be pressuring the stock despite strong fundamentals.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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