AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Takes $4.51 Million Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Super Group (SGHC) makes up about 1.6% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned about 0.07% of Super Group (SGHC) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,869 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company's stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SGHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Super Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Martine Nathan sold 4,761 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $50,990.31. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,142.12. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,979 shares of company stock worth $3,356,623. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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