Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,272 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Azenta worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,803,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,656,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 21,522.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 285,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 284,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,946 shares of the company's stock worth $150,965,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 1,999.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 204,676 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194,928 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Azenta Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Azenta from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Azenta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly beat: Azenta reported adjusted EPS of $0.16, topping the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $161.18 million versus expectations of $149.31 million. The results signal better-than-expected operating performance and demand. Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026

Azenta reported adjusted EPS of $0.16, topping the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $161.18 million versus expectations of $149.31 million. The results signal better-than-expected operating performance and demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: Azenta projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $613 million to $618 million, above the $597.3 million consensus estimate. The guidance suggests management expects growth to continue and supports the stronger earnings reaction.

Azenta projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $613 million to $618 million, above the $597.3 million consensus estimate. The guidance suggests management expects growth to continue and supports the stronger earnings reaction. Positive Sentiment: Needham became more bullish: Needham & Company raised its price target from $33 to $37 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying roughly 16.5% potential upside based on the reference price. Benzinga analyst rating report

Needham & Company raised its price target from $33 to $37 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying roughly 16.5% potential upside based on the reference price. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Senior Vice President Ephraim Starr purchased 335 AZTA shares for approximately $8,097, modestly increasing his direct ownership. While small relative to the company’s market value, the purchase may reinforce confidence among investors. SEC insider transaction filing

Senior Vice President Ephraim Starr purchased 335 AZTA shares for approximately $8,097, modestly increasing his direct ownership. While small relative to the company’s market value, the purchase may reinforce confidence among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains mixed: One analysis described Azenta as undervalued relative to sales but fairly valued based on cash flow, suggesting that the earnings beat and growth outlook are attractive but some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock.

One analysis described Azenta as undervalued relative to sales but fairly valued based on cash flow, suggesting that the earnings beat and growth outlook are attractive but some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus: The average analyst target was reported at $40.40, providing additional potential upside, although target prices are estimates rather than guarantees. Azenta continues to report a negative net margin, which remains a financial risk despite the quarterly beat.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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