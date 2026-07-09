Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 40,245 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital lowered Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

MDLZ opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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