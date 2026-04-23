B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 58,888 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,095 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 58,888 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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