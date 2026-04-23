B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $11.09 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,118,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,240,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of APP opened at $483.71 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AppLovin from $543.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $673.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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