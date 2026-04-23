B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 754,576 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,119 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 754,576 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Netflix were worth $76,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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