Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1%

Lam Research stock opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $339.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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