Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Stake in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 286,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,811,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 716,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 636,918 shares of the company's stock worth $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 126,405 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Qiagen N.V. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Qiagen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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