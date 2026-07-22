Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 43,370 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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