Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Tesla were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $407.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.06, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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