Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.4%

IBKR opened at $87.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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