Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock worth $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE NET opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,544 shares of company stock valued at $132,719,009. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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