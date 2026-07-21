Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 12,500 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Nebius Group to $410 from $248 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling significant upside potential. Benzinga source article

Northland Securities raised its price target on Nebius Group to $410 from $248 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling significant upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $200 from $159, saying much of the risk has already been priced in. Stocktwits source article

Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $200 from $159, saying much of the risk has already been priced in. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NBIS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which may attract additional momentum-driven buyers. Zacks source article

Zacks added NBIS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which may attract additional momentum-driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating Nebius versus other AI growth names and whether the recent drop makes the stock more attractive, reflecting a broader re-rating rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Zacks source article

Analysts and commentators are debating Nebius versus other AI growth names and whether the recent drop makes the stock more attractive, reflecting a broader re-rating rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame Nebius as a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity after a more than 40% decline, but they also note ongoing cash burn and financing needs as the company scales its AI cloud infrastructure. Seeking Alpha source article

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $299.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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