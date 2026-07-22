Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,258.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,822.65 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,495.00 and a 52 week high of $2,548.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,692.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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