Babcock $BW Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) by 337.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,218 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.30% of Babcock worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Babcock by 3,605.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,496 shares of the technology company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Babcock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Insider Activity at Babcock

In other Babcock news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at $25,079,591.68. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Babcock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

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Babcock Stock Performance

Babcock stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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