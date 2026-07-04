Baer Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Baer Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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