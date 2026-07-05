Baer Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Baer Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 4,059 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,418 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $518.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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