Baer Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,028.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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