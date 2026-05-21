Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation.

JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking.

JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Article Title

JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction.

An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research and conference appearances, but these are mostly informational and do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts on their own.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $302.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.20. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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