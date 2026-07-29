Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $187,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,102,232.92. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Baker Hughes's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Baker Hughes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Energy Technology orders and backlog are key growth drivers. IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Baker Hughes Q2 earnings analysis

IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Positive Sentiment: A major LNG contract strengthens the long-term story. Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment.

Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line. Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.

Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Negative Sentiment: Management expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Baker Hughes spending outlook

Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning may be limiting gains. One analysis characterized BKR as fairly valued after its recent operational improvement and cautioned that Middle East tensions and AI-related power demand could reverse. Unusually heavy put-option buying also signals increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baker Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Further Reading

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